Music student celebrates her Lloyds Scholars graduation

An Eastbourne student who studied music at university has graduated from the prestigious Lloyds Scholars programme.

Georgia Ingham is among a record 88 students to celebrate graduating from the Lloyds’ programme this year.

Showing his personal commitment to the group’s unique social mobility programme, the graduation ceremony in central London was attended by group chief executive António Horta-Osório.

The Lloyds Scholars programme offers financial assistance, two paid ten-week internships, and a dedicated mentor from Lloyds Banking Group to help support talented undergraduates from lower income backgrounds.

Lloyds Scholars are also required to complete at least 100 hours of volunteering in their local area alongside their studies – all of which helps them make the most of their university experience and become more employable as a result and make a valuable difference within their communities.

Georgia from Eastbourne studied music at the University of Bristol while being supported by the award-winning social mobility programme from Lloyds Banking Group.

Paul O’Neill, head of Lloyds Scholars, said, “The Lloyds Scholars programme has been building momentum over the past five years and I am incredibly proud to see Georgia graduate.

“As part of our ambition to help Britain prosper we are committed to addressing inequality, supporting disadvantaged people and championing Britain’s diversity. “Our Scholars programme helps us deliver on all of these commitments and has had a positive impact on the students’ time at university and beyond.”

More than 600 Scholars have now been supported by the programme with 156 who have graduated to date.

Another 120 have joined the programme for this cohort, following a competitive application process. Supporting talented undergraduates like this is why the Lloyds Scholars programme sits right at the heart of Lloyds Banking Group’s plan to help Britain prosper.

The Lloyds Scholars Programme was launched in June 2011 and five years on, is going from strength to strength.

Find out more about Lloyds Scholars at www.lloyds-scholars.com.