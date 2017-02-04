Multi-million cash tonic to lift Eastbourne

A multi-million pound funding boost was announced yesterday (Thursday) with the Devonshire Park redevelopment and a new scheme at Sovereign Harbour Business Park getting a major cash injection.

East Sussex has been awarded £13.2 million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund following a successful bid by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership and lobbying by politicians.

Millions of pounds will be spent on a bespoke state of the art new employment space for companies who want to expand or relocate.

And £5 million of LGF cash has been granted towards a £44 million redevelopment of the Devonshire Park area, including a new conference complex.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said it was a massive endorsement for the future of Eastbourne and council leader David Tutt said, “This is welcome news and testament to the regional significance and importance of the Devonshire Quarter transformation which is well underway.

“This project will put Eastbourne on the map as a top cultural, sporting and conferencing destination and is crucial to our long-term prosperity while offering first class facilities for residents and visitors alike.”

Graham Peters, SELEP vice chairman for East Sussex, said, “This investment enables us to drive forward our shared growth agenda, delivering economic growth and regenerating and revitalising communities, creating new jobs, facilitating housing, improving connectivity and boosting skills.

“The additional funding that will be leveraged into the south east as a result of these investments is testament to the continued success of our area.”

