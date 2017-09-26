MP welcomes £75 million A27 improvement announcement

The Lewes and Polegate MP and chair of the A27 Reference Group has welcomed Highways England’s announcement of its intentions for improvements to the A27.

The improvements will see changes made to key junctions at Polegate, Wilmington and Drusillas roundabout as well as the installation of a new walking and cycle path.

Maria Caulfield MP said, “These improvements to key junctions on the A27 at Polegate, Wilmington and Drusillas Roundabout, as well as a new walking and cycling path, will make the A27 safer for everyone and improve journey times.

“These measures will certainly help the situation in the meantime, until we are successful in our campaign for a dual carriageway. The £3 million I secured earlier this year will be used to make up a business case in an attempt to secure funding for this.

“I am pleased the £75 million previously secured by myself and others on the A27 Reference Group will now be put to good use making the A27 better for all users.

“All MPs and Councils on the A27 Reference Group are continuing to work together towards a potential dual carriageway from Lewes to Polegate, and we hope to bring further news on this soon.”