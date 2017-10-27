MP urges residents to write to county council to save Pevensey Bay Library

The MP for Pevensey was joined by residents and councillors at a second meeting to try and save the village’s library.

Pevensey Bay Library is one of seven proposed for closure across the area – the others being Langney, Willingdon, Polegate, Ore, Mayfield, and Ringmer.

Huw Merriman at the meeting hoping to save Pevensey Bay Library

Huw Merriman MP said on his Twitter account, “I’ve just been in a meeting with the team that are working to try and save Pevensey Library from closure.

“The county council has to save money and this library in Pevensey Bay is one of those listed down for closure.

“So we want residents to write to the county council, say why it’s so important to keep it open, but if that doesn’t work we are all working as a community team to come up with another option.”

The proposals by East Sussex County Council have been put forward in an effort to save £653,000 from a reduction in library buildings, frontline staff, management savings, income generation by co-locating services, and a further reduction in stock fund.

To find out more and to comment on the proposals, visit: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/