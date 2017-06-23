MP discusses ‘options’ for public safety after Seaford Head cliff falls

Maria Caulfield MP met with officials to discuss what can be done after three major cliff falls at Seaford Head this week.

The meeting was called to ensure the Coastguard and local council had enough resources to deal with the issue and ensure the public are kept informed and safe.

The MP for Seaford, Mrs Caulfield was joined by councillor Phil Boorman and HM Coastguard’s Senior Coastal Operations Officer Graham Easton.

Following three cliff falls in as many days it is understood more are likely and nothing can be done to stop this natural process.

Mrs Caulfield said: “Whilst we cannot stop this natural event from happening, we can ensure the public are informed and kept safe.

“During the meeting we discussed a range of options such as further signage warning of the dangers at the top and foot of the cliff as well as a rope barrier to keep people away from the immediate edge of the cliff that may be likely to fall.

“I am told that necessary resources to put these measures into place are available.”

“I want to thank the local authorities and HM Coastguard for all of their hard work on this issue and all year round.”