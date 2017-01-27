MP backs campaign to lower bowel cancer screening age

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell is backing a campaign to have the age of bowel cancer screening lowered to 50.

Mrs Ansell was introduced to the campaign by local woman Lauren Backler, who lost her mum to the disease. Lauren feels lives would be saved if screening was done at 50.

Mrs Ansell said, “It was great to meet up with Lauren again and lend my support for her campaign at the bowel cancer reception this week.

“Since losing her mum to this dreadful disease two years ago, Lauren has been a leading light in the campaign to see the screening age reduced.

“There is no doubt that early diagnosis would lead to fewer deaths, and Lauren has my support in this campaign to have the same screening age in England as in Scotland.

“But education and openness are also key ways to reduce rates of death for this terrible disease because there is an element of embarrassment and, therefore, ignorance about it.

“It shouldn’t be a taboo subject and I encourage all those now eligible to ensure they are screened, as to do so saves many lives.”