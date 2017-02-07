MP awards prizes to Eastbourne’s young entrepreneurs

MP Caroline Ansell has presented awards to Eastbourne schools taking part in the annual Young Enterprise Trade Fair at the Arndale Centre over the weekend.

The event saw local schools compete against each other to find the best team to market and sell their products such as Valentine’s Day gift bags and a fantastic range of Eastbourne souvenirs.

This year saw ‘Millennium +’ from Ratton carry off the Best Trade Stand award and ‘Chromatic’ from St Catherine’s won Best Customer Service award.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than trading in such a busy place as the Arndale Centre on a Saturday, so well done to the teams and especially the winners for working so hard,” said Mrs Ansell.

“This sort of competition fosters the skills young people need to succeed in the workplace. It helps breed the next generation of entrepreneurs and I was impressed again this year with the quality of the teams’ drive to win.

“When I spoke to the students all told me the experience had been very valuable and they learnt a great deal about what it takes to run a successful business, so this was a great event.”