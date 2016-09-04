Motorists face delays in Slinford as fallen tree blocks A29

Motorists are being told to expect severe delays on the A29 in Slinford after a fallen tree blocked the road this morning (Sunday).

Stane Street is blocked northbound between the Park Street junction and the A281 Guildford Road junction because of the incident.

There are delays and congestion in the nearby area.

