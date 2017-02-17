Motocross bikes burglary has ‘devastated’ Eastbourne business

The owner of an Eastbourne garage has offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a large number of motocross bikes and associated stock stolen in a burglary.

Police are appealing for information about the break-in at HL Racing in Oak Tree Lane on the evening of Thursday, December 17.

Two people, with their faces covered and wearing gloves, broke in to the Friday Street premises at some time between 6.45pm and 9.43pm and stole 11 motocross bikes, a van and related motocross accessories and clothing, including GoPro cameras.

The bikes were:

Yamaha YZF250 2011 - VIN number JYAC633C000009938

Kawasaki KXF250 - JKAKX250TTA013111

Honda CRF450 2012 - JHZPE05A6CK1026

Demon x pitbike (white) - L14YDKLA6B1000043

Stomp 110 (green) - LFKYCJL04D1081005

Ycf start 88s (black/yellow) - YCFST88S9D1404093

Ycf start 125s (green/blue) - YCFS125SXD1404241

Ycf SP111 - YCFFASP35D1407801

Ycf start 125 Troy Lee Styled in white - YCFST1254D1306552

RFZ140 (red/Black) - LO8YGKE62F1000411

LMX88 Semi Auto (black/red)

The company’s own Iveco Daily Luton box van was used to carry the property away and it was found burnt out in Bodle Street Green, near Hailsham, later the same evening. It is believed that the offenders may have driven along back roads from Eastbourne and they may also have been using a burgundy coloured Land Rover Discovery 1 or 2 series with jacked up wheels.

PC Jon Moore said, “This incident has devastated a local business who operate amongst a close-knit community in the motocross world.

“If you have any information about where these bikes may be or perhaps have been offered any of the other items in suspicious circumstances, please email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1404 of 17/12.”

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).