More strong gusting winds and heavy showers on the way for Sussex

Sussex faces very wet and windy conditions overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday (September 12/13), according to the latest Met Office forecast.

There are yellow warnings issued as a band of rain is set to make its way around the outskirts of Sussex.

Although the county isn’t currently due to get the 70mph winds that are forecast further north and east in the UK, Sussex is still likely to be hit by 50mph plus winds and heavy showers.

Tomorrow is forecast to be quite sunny during the day, but heavy rain is set to arrive around 9pm, accompanied by the gusting winds into the early hours of Wednesday.

Although the rain will die out, the winds will continue for much of the day.