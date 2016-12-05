More roadworks on Lottbridge Drove this week

East Sussex Highways will be carrying out roadworks on Lottbridge Drove this week, starting tomorrow (Tuesday, December 6).

Following recent resurfacing works, phasing works will be taking place to allow high friction surfacing works to be carried out.

Works are due to take place from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday December 6 until Sunday December 11, under closures,

For more information visit www.eastsussexhighways.com/events/lottbridge-drove-eastbourne-high-friction-surfacing

