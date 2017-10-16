Search

MORE READERS’ PHOTOS: Sun glows red and sky turns dark

Red sky SUS-171016-153803001
Here are some more readers’ photos of the dramatic skies over East Sussex today.

The atmospheric effects are due to Storm Ophelia sweeping over Ireland and the west of the country.

Red sky SUS-171016-153731001

Photo taken by Holly Davis SUS-171016-153401001

Photo taken by Holly Davis SUS-171016-153224001

