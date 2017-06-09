Monkeys at Drusillas predict Lib Dem victory in Eastbourne

Squirrel monkeys at Drusillas Park in Alfriston had a go at predicting the outcome ahead of the General Election vote in Eastbourne - and got it right.

Staff at the zoo decided to join in with the election by conducting a not-so-scientific experiment.

They wanted to see who the furry creatures thought would win the local seat by pulling the winning party’s manifesto out of a choice of buckets suspended from a rope.

The simian psychics ‘guessed’ - correctly - that Lib Dem candidate Stephen Lloyd would win his former seat back.

Out of the six monkeys Drusillas asked to vote, three chose Lib Dem, two stubbornly abstained and one couldn’t cope with the stress and clambered onto the Head Zookeeper’s head to escape the pressure.