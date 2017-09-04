Search

Model boat builders’ support for Eastbourne Lifeboats

Eastbourne Model Power Boat Club have shown their support for the town's lifeboat crew
Members of an Eastbourne boat-modelling group showed their continued support for Eastbourne lifeboats at the weekend when they donated more than £700 to the organisation.

The cheque for £705 was presented to operations manager Carl Pocock by members of Eastbourne Model Power Boat Club on Sunday.

The money was raised at a recent auction of members’ model boats and was one of many donations made by the group to the lifeboat crew over the last few years, a spokesperson said.

The event at the all-weather lifeboat station had cakes and scones baked by Jill Scott-Taggart. Money will go towards specialist equipment for new crew members, according to a spokesperson for Eastbourne Lifeboats.