Missing woman’s family alerted after body found in Eastbourne

The family of a missing woman have been contacted by police after a body was found in Eastbourne.

In a joint statement issued by the Metropolitan Police and Sussex Police officers said they were looking to trace Katie Chopra, 41, who had been reported missing from her home in Hammersmith on October 31.

The body of a woman was found in the Eastbourne area today (November 7).

Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and the East Sussex Coroner has been informed. Formal identification awaits but Katie’s family has been updated about this very sad development.”