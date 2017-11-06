Missing woman may be in Eastbourne

Police are growing increasingly concerned for 41-year-old Katie Chopra, who has been missing from her West London home since Tuesday (October 31) and who is believed to be in Sussex.

Katie left her home in Hammersmith W6 on Tuesday morning and is now known to have travelled by train to Sussex, first arriving at Arundel that morning and then at Eastbourne, arriving there shortly after 2pm.

Police say Katie, who is 5’8” and slim, with short blonde hair, has been depressed recently and there is natural concern for her welfare.

If you have seen Katie or have any information about her possible whereabouts, please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online quoting serial 473 of 05/11.