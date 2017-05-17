Missing woman found

A woman who went missing from her home in Horsham has been found.

Christine Juniper was last seen in Plovers Road at about 10pm on Sunday night (May 14).

Police said she had connections to Crawley, Worthing and Eastbourne and it was thought she may have travelled to one of the towns.

She was found safe and well during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday May 17).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.