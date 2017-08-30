Missing teenager could be in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing teenager who may have travelled to Eastbourne.

Robert Patmore, aged 19, was last seen at his home in the Bennetts End area of Hemel Hempstead at around 8pm on Monday (August 28).

He is described as white, slim and around 5ft 10in tall. He has short, light brown wavy hair with a beard, and a large tattoo of a black carp fish on his right arm.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who knows where he is should call 101 and ask for Hertfordshire Constabulary, quoting ISR 890 of August 28.