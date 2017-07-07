Missing teen could be in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy who may be in Eastbourne.

Vasilios Ngjela was last seen in Wellington, West Mercia, at around 8.30pm on Thursday, June 29 and is believed to have been with an unknown female at the time, said police.

He is described as 5ft 8ins with short, blond hair and green eyes and is thought to have been wearing an army-green baseball jacket with dark coloured jeans and trainers.

Police are keen to locate Vasilios to confirm he is safe and well and ask anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact police on 101.