Missing Margaret might be in Sussex

Surrey Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding a ‘vulnerable woman’ from Farnham who has links to Sussex.

In a statement released yesterday, it said: “Margaret Rule, 53, was last seen by a neighbour in Farnham at around 7.30am on 17 December 2016.”

Margaret, described as ‘a white woman around 168cm tall of a slim build with long dark brown/greying hair’, has links to Brighton and is known to visit B&Bs in the area, according to police.

The statement added: “Police are growing increasingly concerned for Margaret’s welfare due to the length of time she has been missing.”

PC Chrissi Thomas from Guildford Area Patrol Team, said: “We are currently liaising with Sussex Police in an attempt to locate Ms Rule but urge anybody who has seen Margaret or knows of her whereabouts to call us as soon as possible so we can make sure she is well.”

Surrey Police urge anybody with any information to call 101 (or 999 in an emergency) as soon as possible quoting, 4517004108.

