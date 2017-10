Police are appealing for help to find a missing man who could be in Eastbourne.

Robert Swann, 68, of Hounslow, was reported missing by local police on Saturday (October 7). Officers say he could be in the Eastbourne area.

On its Twitter page, Hounslow Police said, “Can you help us find #missing Robert Swann age 68, #missing from #Hounslow.

“Call 101-Ref 17MIS043489. Possibly in Eastbourne.”