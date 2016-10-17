Missing East Dean man found safe and well

An East Dean man reported missing on Friday (October 14) has been found safe and well.

Tony Prideaux, 42, was last seen around 3pm on Friday and police launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He returned to his home on Saturday evening (October 15).

In a statement, Sussex Police said, “42-year-old Tony Prideaux, reported missing from East Dean on Friday, has been found safe and well.”

