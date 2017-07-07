Missing Bonnie may be in Eastbourne

Police are concerned about a teenage girl who has gone missing.

Bonnie Rose May Clarke, 17, had been visiting family in Southwick on June 30, but didn’t return to where she had been staying and was reported the next day.

Bonnie lives in Wales but is knows Sussex very well and is a frequent visitor to Eastbourne, Brighton and Worthing.

She is white, 5’ 9”, shoulder length curly brown hair and a Welsh accent. She was last seen wearing a black and blue floral maxi dress and baby blue hooded top.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact police online or phone 101 quoting serial 541 of 01/07.