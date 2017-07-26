Mike sheds the stones on diet

Have your say

A Polegate man has lost more than five stone in 56 weeks at the age of 67.

Michael Card said: “Before I started dieting I had a health scare, very high blood pressure, very bad breathing and pains in my joints.

Michael Card 2 SUS-170726-120318001

“However, the biggest wake up call was when my doctor sent me for a lung and diabetes checks and told me to lose weight.

“My stepdaughter suggested Weight Watchers, at Polegate I was made very welcome. At my first meeting I weighed in at 16 stone 3 pounds.

“I later transferred to Hailsham Weight Watchers. I had my doubts but the group leader Lianna and her team picked me up and got me back on track. I haven’t looked back since.

“I got to my goal of 78 pound loss (little over 5 1/2 stone) loss. I am now 10 stone 9 pounds (in 56 weeks) with a 32 inch waist and a medium to small tee shirt size, whereas before I had a 42 inch waist and wore and XXl tee shirt.

“My eating habits have completely changed I eat lots fruit and vegetables. I love my spiralizer which I use most days and my favourite vegetables are courgettes, broccoli and butternut squash.

“I don’t eat cakes, pastry or sweets and I try not to eat processed foods and drink lots of water.”

