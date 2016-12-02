Metro is banking on a warm welcome to Eastbourne’s Arndale

Metro Bank, one of the first retailers in a new section of the under-renovation Arndale Centre, officially opened its doors today (Friday, December 2).

The store is the bank’s 46th location across London and the South East, and its entrance brings a ‘convenient customer focused banking experience to the local community’ – according to a bank spokesperson.

The bank is celebrating its move into Eastbourne with two days of grand opening festivities, which include stilt walkers, face painting, balloons and music.

The store was officially opened by Eastbourne Mayor Pat Hearn, who cut the ribbon alongside Iain Kirkpatrick, managing director retail, Metro Bank; Brian Quinton, local director Metro Bank; Kevin Walker, regional director, Metro Bank; Alicia Curd, store manager, Metro Bank Eastbourne; Amie Collins, regional retail manager, Metro Bank; Nishali Unalkat, customer care team leader, Metro Bank and mayor’s consort Philip Hearn.

Kevin Walker, regional director of Metro Bank, said, “We are really excited to open in Eastbourne and the reception we’ve received already from local residents and businesses has been nothing short of amazing. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community and making a real difference to the way the town banks.”