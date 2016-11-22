Metro Bank plans Eastbourne launch party

Metro Bank is set to bring the banking revolution to Eastbourne, with the opening of its 46th store on Friday, December 2.

The award-winning bank prides itself on its high street presence, with each of its stores firmly rooted in the local community that it serves.

In the spirit of community, Metro Bank is inviting Eastbourne residents to join colleagues for its grand opening celebrations. The two-day long party will include live music, stilt walkers, giveaways, and entertainment for the whole family.

The bank plays an active role in local communities, with every Metro Bank store proudly hosting a range of initiatives throughout the year to support residents and businesses, from SME networking events to its free financial education programme for schoolchildren.

Kevin Walker, Regional Director of Metro Bank, said, “We are really excited to open in Eastbourne and become part of this vibrant local community. Our stores play an integral role in enabling us to not only provide customers with a truly amazing banking experience, seven days a week, but they also allow us to host a range of events for local residents and businesses. We very much look forward to meeting everyone at our launch event and introducing the community to a bank that puts them first.”

Unlike any other bank in the UK, Metro Bank is open seven days a week, early until late, and provides instant account opening, along with on-the-spot card printing for lost or stolen credit or debit cards. All stores offer safe deposit boxes for customers’ valuables and free coin counting for customers and non-customers alike.

The new Eastbourne team will be led by Store Manager Alicia Curd, and the store can be found at Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.