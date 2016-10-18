Metal pole thrown through window of Seaford home

Police are appealing for witnesses after several cars were damaged and a metal pole thrown through the window of a Seaford home on Saturday (October 15).

Police say they were called to Sutton Avenue at around 2.30pm, after a man was reported to have smashed a window of a blue Fiat Punto as well as causing damage to a white Suzuki Swift and a white Ford Transit.

A metal pole was thrown through the window of a ground floor flat during the same incident, say Sussex Police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 5ft 11in, slim, with dark hair. He was described as wearing glasses.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 745 of 15/10. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

A 19-year-old man from Brighton, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been bailed until November 1 pending further enquiries.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.