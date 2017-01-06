Met Office warning issued for Sussex

A warning of icy patches on roads and pavements has been issued by the Met Office for this morning (Friday January 6).

The Met Office has issued a yellow (be aware) alert up to 10am this morning.

The alert says: “Scattered showers are expected to affect parts of West and East Sussex, Surrey and Kent early this morning.

“With some surfaces still below freezing some icy patches are likely for a time.

“There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated surfaces and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster says: “After a cold and frosty night, a scattering of showers are expected to affect the area this morning.

“Although many surfaces are now above freezing, some remain below and it is possible in these areas for some icy patches to temporarily develop this morning where showers fall on untreated surfaces or where showers have resulted in wash-off of previous treatment. Any ice should clear by 10am.”