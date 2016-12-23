Mental health service provider ‘requires improvement’

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been rated as an organisation which ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection of services in September.

The number of individual areas where Sussex Partnership services have been assessed as ‘good’ has increased since the CQC’s last visit in January 2015 from 32 to 39.

CEO Colm Donaghy said: “I want to thank staff for everything they have done to use the CQC’s feedback from their last inspection to help us continue improving services for patients.

“This is, after all, the whole point of this process.

“The CQC have told us we’re making good progress and are heading in the right direction.

“I think we’re really close to being rated ‘good’ and I hope this is the view the CQC reach when they come back to inspect us again.”

During their inspection the CQC spoke with more than 250 people who use Sussex Partnership services or who care for someone who does.

Most of the feedback was positive and staff were described as friendly, committed, caring and respectful.

The CQC said the Trust had made a number of improvements to the quality of its services but there was room for further improvement.

The Trust’s forensic and child and adolescent inpatient services have both been rated ‘outstanding’ for caring.

The CQC also noted improvements across the board since their last visit within learning disability and rehab services.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health services in Sussex and specialist community mental health services for children and young people into Hampshire and Kent and Medway.

Within Sussex the Trust serves a population of approximately 1.6 million people and employs approximately 3800 staff.

The reports can be viewed at http://www.cqc.org.uk/provider/RX2

