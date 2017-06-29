Mencap day service to get a revamp in Eastbourne

An Eastbourne activities hub which gives classes for people with learning difficulties will relaunch next month.

Mencap’s Hive of Activity day centre on Pevensey Road will reopen on July 28 with cocktails, canapés, taster workshops and an appearance from a local celebrity.

The venue, which offers cooking, computer skills and other classes to people with learning and physical disabilities, will get a makeover before the relaunch, according to manager Andy Billings.

He said, “It looks a bit tired at the moment so will be getting a fresh lick of paint.”

Mr Billings said that as well as being redecorated, the venue will add new workshops to its timetable and a light lunch option for service users.

Three weeks of work to improve the space will begin on July 8.

The grand opening is on Friday (July 28) at 12pm and workshops are scheduled to resume the following Monday (July 31).

The Hive of Activity has been operating since 1998 and opens its doors five days a week, helping users develop and maintain social skills, according to its website.

Along with the usual classes, which include health, photography and gentle exercise, the Hive invites specialists in floristry, jewellery-making and drama to lead workshops.

Class sizes range from 20 to 25 people with five members of staff though the team will expand if classes become more popular, Mr Billings said.

For more information visit www.eastbournemencap.org.uk