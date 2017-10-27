Members of public detain Hailsham man after village store robbery

Members of the public detained a man after a robbery in a village store.

Tristan Barrett, of Barlow Place, Hailsham, has been charged following the incident in Maresfield Village Store at around 5pm on Saturday (October 21).

According to Sussex Police, a man made off from the premises in Straight Half Mile with a quantity of cash.

He was reportedly detained nearby by members of the public before police arrived and arrested him.

The cash was recovered and no one was hurt during the incident, said police.

Barrett, 20, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 23) charged with robbery. He was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Lewes Crown Court on November 20.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1012 of 21/10.

