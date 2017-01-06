Medical Director resigns from troubled Sussex ambulance service

The Medical Director of Sussex’s ambulance service has today (Friday, January 6) announced his resignation.

Rory McCrea has stepped down after working with South East Coast Ambulance Service and NHS Trust (SECAmb) since July 2015.

This comes after the trust was placed in special measures after receiving an ‘inadequate’ rating from health regulators late last year.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said, “The Trust can confirm that with immediate effect, Medical Director Rory McCrea has stepped down from his role with the Trust.

“Rory, who provided medical oversight at the Trust two days per week, took the decision to step down for personal reasons and in the light of the Trust’s need to continue to focus over the coming 12 months on delivering its recovery plan.

“We would like to thank Rory for his expertise and commitment during a difficult period for the Trust. The Trust will announce Dr McCrea’s replacement in due course.

“SECAmb would also like to thank Non-Executive Director Dr Katrina Herren for her hard work for the Trust after she took the decision to step down from her role for personal reasons.”