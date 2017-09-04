McDonalds staff clean up beach

Staff members from McDonald’s restaurants across the East Sussex area helped clean up Eastbourne Seafront after the recent Airbourne event.

The group embarked on the challenge to give the seafront a much-needed refresh after Eastbourne’s biggest tourist event of the year. Joined by Neighbourhood First council member, Trevor Moule and MP Stephen Lloyd, the volunteers met early on the morning of Monday August 21, to collect any litter that was left behind.

2017 marks the seventh year of McDonald’s and Keep Britain Tidy’s ongoing partnership to help combat litter. This event is just one of several McDonald’s clean-ups taking place across the UK as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s anti-littering campaign, ‘Love Where You Live’. The campaign continues to encourage local communities to act and work together to tackle litter in their area.

Local McDonald’s franchise Dave Padmore, said: “It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that Eastbourne remains free of litter and an enjoyable place to live, work and visit. As a business, we understand the important role that we play in making the area a better place. While we are keen to actively discourage littering, we recognise that community events like this one help make a huge impact on the local area. I’d like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work.”