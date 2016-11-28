Mayor to launch Polegate’s new Costa Coffee outlet

The area’s new Costa Coffee outlet is staging a grand opening on Friday (December 2).

Goldex Investments Ltd has the Costa franchise at 2 The Centre, Polegate.

Cllr David Watts, the Mayor of Polegate, will attend at 10am to cut the ribbon and officially declare the store open.

A number of activities will be going on to make the big day extra special.

