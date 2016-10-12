Mayor’s Civic Service is held

The Mayor’s Civic Service was held at St Mary’s Church in aid of her chosen charities of the year.

Among those in attendance were the Deputy Lieutenant, Chantal Wilson, the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Michael Foster, the Mayor of Polegate, Councillor David Watts, as well as Eastbourne councillors, former mayors and aldermen.

Music was performed by Polyphony Voices in Harmony and TEA Harmonies, the choir from The Eastbourne Academy, while 1st Hampden Park Scouts led a procession carrying the colours.

Sarah Norris, of the Eastbourne Branch of Refuge, and Hon Alderman Janet Grist, on behalf of The Eastbourne Open Award Centre for the Duke of Edinburgh Award, addressed the congregation. A collection was taken for Refuge and The Eastbourne Open Award Centre for the Duke of Edinburgh Award as the Mayor’s Charities of the Year.

