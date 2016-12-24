Mayor’s Christmas message: ‘A magical time’

In my Christmas message, I should like to say a huge “thank you” to all those who have helped to make the first few months of my Mayoral year such a memorable experience. To all those who kindly invited me to join them at so many wonderful events and who extended to me such a warm and friendly welcome: “thank you”.

Christmas can be a magical time. A time for meeting with family and friends. A time for the giving and receiving of gifts. However, for many it can be a very lonely time and often a cold and hungry time, too. In our wonderful town of Eastbourne, we are reminded to be aware of those in our community who are less fortunate than ourselves and also to think of those who will be working over the Christmas period to ensure that all can share in the festive spirit. I should like to take this opportunity to thank all those unsung heroes who, not just at Christmas but all year round, give unstintingly of their time and energy in the service of others.

Looking forward, may 2017 bring peace to those parts of our world which currently suffer from so many conflicts. Perhaps, after all, we will finally see ourselves as all one family?

Finally, may Philip, my consort, and I wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a very healthy and happy New Year.

Very Best Wishes to you all.

Pat Hearn

Mayor of Eastbourne