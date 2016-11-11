Marketing campaign inspired by Eastbourne’s ‘breathtaking’ qualities

A new marketing brand has been designed for Eastbourne in a bid to dispel misconceptions it is a “retirement town”.

The consultancy firm Mr B & Friends worked with tourist information website VisitEastbourne to conduct workshops with local people from industries including business, tourism, education and Eastbourne Borough Council.

This informed the town’s new visual identity and the place branding includes a hand-drawn style, sans-serif typeface, along with the strapline “Breathe It In”.

Kate Gorringe, creative director at Mr B & Friends which is based in Bath, said the strapline was inspired by Eastbourne’s “breathtaking” qualities, such as the “sheer beauty, serenity, adventure and excitement to be found in this surprising town”.

The core colour palette is royal blue, pale blue, green and yellow, with the blue used to create a wave effect across the main logotype.

There is a secondary colour palette of different shades of green, orange, yellow, purple and pink, which create variations of the logo.

New advertising materials also feature photography of local scenery such as coastal cliffs and the sea.

Mr B & Friends says it wanted to create a “progressive” brand, and change “misconceptions that Eastbourne is a retirement town”, which has led to a decline in young people and families visiting or settling there, according to VisitEastbourne.

The new visual identity hopes to revive the town as a tourist destination, and draw attention to its leisure activities, climate and weather.

The project took 12 months to complete, and the new visual identity will begin to roll out across visitor guides, online, on campaign material and on physical place signage.

The cost of the rebranding exercise to the council is believed to be around £30,000.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.