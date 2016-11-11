Man who fell from Beachy Head named

A man who died after falling from Beachy Head has been named by police.

The body of a 58-year-old man was discovered on the Eastbourne beach by Eastbourne RNLI at around 7.15pm on Saturday (November 5).

He has been named as Nicholas Kesteven, 58, from Saltbox Close, in Horsham.

Officers said his death is not being treated as suspicious and the incident has been passed to the coroner.

