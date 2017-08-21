Man stabbed at Eastbourne address

Police were called to a stabbing at an Eastbourne address this morning (Monday).

Officers were called to Seaside where a 20-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his leg at around 9.45am, said Sussex Police.

The man was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital to be treated.

According to police, enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances, and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information can contact the police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or by calling 101, quoting serial 276 of 21/08.