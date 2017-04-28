Man’s lamppost scheme for homeless people in Eastbourne

A formerly homeless man wants to set up a ‘lamppost’ scheme for vulnerable people in the town centre.

Christopher Bedford, 26, of Hailsham, is in talks with the council and Chamber of Commerce to arrange a designated lamppost where people can provide the homeless with items of clothing like scarves and coats.

It will also have signs to direct them to facilities available to them in town.

He said, “I have been homeless for the majority of my life and I’m a former addict.

“I have completely changed my life now and have four wonderful children. I want people to see what’s in the town centre for them.”

Mr Bedford, who became homeless after moving out of his house aged 13, said he now wants to help people in the same situation.

He said, “There’s more and more homeless people. They are becoming entrenched in that lifestyle, it’s about pulling them out.

“It’s the lack of support for the young homeless people that’s at crisis. They just need a bit of love and care.”