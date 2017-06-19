Man pulled from sea in major rescue

A man has been rescued from the sea at Cuckmere this morning (Monday).

Emergency services – including two helicopters – have been in the area around Beachy Head, the Cuckmere beach, Birling Gap and Seven Sisters since early this morning when the drama began to unfold.

Coastguards were called because of concerns over the man’s welfare.

He is thought to have run into the sea naked saying he wanted to swim from Cuckmere to Brighton.

Police, coastguards, lifeboat crews and ambulances have been at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said police called for assistance at around 9am this morning, and rescue teams from Newhaven, Eastbourne, and Birling Gap were sent as well as a helicopter from Lydd, Kent.