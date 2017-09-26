Man knocked out in incident outside Eastbourne pub

A man was left unconscious after an incident outside an Eastbourne pub.

Police say that during an incident on Sunday (September 17) outside the Martello Inn, Langney Rise, a 23-year-old man suffered a serious eye injury which left him unconscious and suffering from loss of vision.

The incident occurred at some time between 7pm and 9.30pm but the victim has no recollection of what happened to him.

It was not reported to police for several days.

Anyone who saw what happened or may have other information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 803 of 23/09.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.