Man in court over death of Eastbourne 25-year-old

A man has appeared in court this week accused of causing the death of a 25-year-old from Eastbourne by dangerous driving.

Francis Woods, 57, of Whitley Close, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 26).

He was sent for trial at Lewes Crown Court and will appear there on November 23.

Ben Cook, a railway maintenance engineer who lived with his family in Eastbourne, died after returning from work on the morning of Sunday (June 5) when the commercial pick-up truck he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a tree on the A267 at Little London.