Man given anti-social behaviour injunction after upsetting neighbours

An Eastbourne man has been given an anti-social behaviour injunction after he caused disruption and distress to his neighbours.

James Elliott, 23, of Norway Road, appeared at Eastbourne County Court last month and was given the six-month injunction after a district judge heard evidence from police and Eastbourne Borough Council that his behaviour had caused alarm and distress to his neighbours.

If Elliott breaches the prohibition of not to cause alarm, harassment and distress to anyone not of the same household as himself, he will be arrested.

Eastbourne’s District Commander, Chief Inspector Emma Brice, said, “This is an excellent example of partnership working with various agencies and of following the anti-social behaviour injunction process. Violence and anti-social behaviour is not acceptable and we will always work with others to prevent this happening in Eastbourne.”