Man given anti-social behaviour injunction

An Eastbourne man has been given an anti-social behaviour injunction for six months for disorderly behaviour.

If Elliott breaches the prohibition of not to cause alarm, harassment and distress to anyone not of the same household as himself, he will be arrested.

Chief Inspector Emma Brice, said, “This is an excellent example of partnership working with various agencies and of following the anti-social behaviour injunction process.

“Violence and anti-social behaviour is not acceptable and we will always work with others to prevent this happening in Eastbourne.”