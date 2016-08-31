Man falls from Eastbourne balcony

A man is recovering after falling from a balcony in Eastbourne town centre at the weekend.

Police and ambulances were called to a building in Cornfield Terrace shortly before 6pm on Sunday to reports a man in his 50s had fallen 15ft from a balcony on the first floor.

An ambulance spokesperson said the man was suffering with injuries to his ribs, leg and wrist and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

