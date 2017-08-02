Man dies despite sea rescue operation in Seaford

A man has sadly died after being recovered from the sea at Seaford yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services including a coastguard helicopter and air ambulance were called to reports of a person in the water near Newhaven and Seaford sailing club at around 4pm.

According to Newhaven Coastguard, upon arrival the man – believed to be in his seventies – had already been taken from the water by a member of the public.

Police, coastguard team members and paramedics took turns to perform CPR for around 40 minutes, the coastguard said, but sadly the casualty died.

A spokesperson for the Newhaven Coastguard said: “We would like to convey our condolences to the family at this difficult time.”

Sussex Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are continuing to establish the man’s identity.