Man dies after falling from Beachy Head

A 58-year-old man has died after falling from Beachy Head.

A crew from Eastbourne RNLI rushed to the scene after reports of a dead body on the beach at around 7.15pm on Saturday (November 5).

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said, “A crew were called to reports of a deceased person on the beach close to the lighthouse.

“The crew unfortunately discovered a person. His body was brought back to the lifeboat station where he was passed on to local police and the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “The body of a 58-year-old man was recovered by Eastbourne RNLI lifeboats. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.