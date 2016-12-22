Man charged with thefts from Eastbourne hotel

The initiative of an alert off-duty police officer has led to a man being charged with thefts from an Eastbourne hotel.

PC Scott Franklin-Lester spotted on social media that the owners of The East Beach Hotel in Royal Parade were seeking information about the thefts of two valuable jardinière plant pots from their lounge area between 8am and 9am on Saturday, December 10, which had not been reported to the police at that stage.

He started enquiries and on checking local CCTV found a suspect walking along the seafront at the relevant time, with the two jardinieres which he left in a fishing boat by the seafront, before returning to pick them up in a car.

A Facebook comment by a member of the public had also referred to seeing a man with the items along the seafront.

On Sunday, December 18, PC Franklin-Lester traced the car and driver to an address in Pevensey Bay.

Alan Florey, 63, unemployed, of Church Bailey, Westham near Pevensey, has been charged with theft of the jardinières, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence. He has been bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 5.

The two jardinieres have not yet been found. They are each about 4ft tall, made of wood, painted black, and are valued at about £250 each. If you have any information about them please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting 47160174529.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/or call 101.

