Man charged with possession of £42,000 of cocaine in Eastbourne

A man has been charged with drugs offences after he was reportedly found in possession of £42,000 worth of cocaine in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police say Aldo Oringo, 32, of Thorncroft Road, Littlehampton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court today (Monday) charged with possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on November 6, said police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police officers carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Meads Road, Eastbourne, on Friday (October 6). A man ran from the scene and was arrested nearby after a quantity of drugs were found.”